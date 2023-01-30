Budget 2023: Government sets disinvestment target of Rs 51,000 crore for next financial year

Based on the revised numbers, the government has managed to collect over 60 percent of the target for the current financial year.
Out of the proceeds mopped up so far this year, more than half of them have come from India's largest IPO, where the government collected nearly Rs 21,000 crore by divesting 3.5 percent stake in Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).
Besides LIC, the government also raised Rs 3,026 crore through ONGC's Offer for Sale (OFS) and by selling a 19.55 percent stake through Paradeep Phosphates Ltd.'s IPO for Rs 471.55 crore.
However, the OFS needle has not moved much post LIC and ONGC, the issue of Hindustan Zinc is awaited in the current year.
The government has missed its disinvestment targets set over the last four years.
|Year
|Disinvestment Target (Rs. Crore)
|Disinvestment Proceeds (Rs. Crore)
|FY23 (So Far)
|50,000 (Revised)
|31,116
|FY22
|78,000 (Revised)
|13,530
|FY21
|1.75 lakh
|32,835
|FY20
|65,000 (Revised)
|50,298
|FY19
|80,000
|85,000
|FY18
|1 Lakh
|1,00,056.91
|FY17
|56,500
|46,246.58
Due to the continued impact of the pandemic, the government could only mop up Rs 13,531 crore as disinvestment proceeds, compared to the original target of Rs 1.75 lakh crore, which was later lowered to Rs 78,000 crore.
For financial year 2020-21, the government had raised Rs 32,886 crore against a target of Rs 2.1 lakh crore.