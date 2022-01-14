Union Budget 2022 session schedule announced: Check date, time, key details

The Budget session of Parliament will commence on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address. The first day of the Budget session will see the government presenting the Economic Survey, followed by the announcement of the Union Budget 2022-23 on February 1.

"I am further directed to inform you that the President will be pleased to address both Houses of Parliament assembled together at 11.00 am on Monday, the 31st January, 2022 and inform the Parliament about the reasons of its summons in terms of article 87(I) of the Constitution," said the Ministry of Parliament Affairs in a statement on Friday.

"The Union Budget for 2022-23 will be laid in the Rajya Sabha after its presentation in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, the 1st of February at 11.00 am," said the ministry.

The Budget session will be held in two parts, from January 31 to February 11 and from March 14 to April 8.