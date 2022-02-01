Union Budget 2022: FM Sitharaman allocates Rs 5020 crore to Minority Affairs Ministry

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her fourth Union Budget, allocated Rs 5020.50 crore to the Ministry of Minority Affairs. This is Rs 674.05 crore more than the revised figures of the previous fiscal.

The budget estimate for the Ministry of Minority Affairs in the financial year 2021-22 was Rs 4810.77 crore and later the revised allocation was Rs 4346.45 crore. Of the proposed allocation to the ministry, Rs 1425 crore is for the pre-matric scholarship scheme and Rs 515 crore is for the post-matric scholarship.

Over 491 crore has been allocated for skill development and livelihood initiatives. Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi hailed the 2022-23 Budget and said it advances the opportunity for self-reliant India amid the COVID pandemic.

Naqvi said amidst the global economic crisis, the Budget binds together trust and development with the thread of "self-reliant India". This Budget assures and advances the opportunity for self-reliant India amid the pandemic period, he said.

