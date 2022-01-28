Union Budget 2022 LIVE updates: What stock market, business and corporate India expect from FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Budget 2022 LIVE updates: The countdown for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's fourth Union Budget on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 has begun amid persisting stock market volatility and the ongoing wave (albeit amid stable daily case counts) as well as assembly elections in the five states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur. The main budget action starts with the Budget session of Parliament on Monday, January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the both Houses of Parliament. The session will be held in two parts – the first part of the session would conclude on February 11, 2022. After a month-long recess, part two of the session would begin on March 14, 2022, and conclude on April 8, 2022. This blog will keep you posted on the latest updates and expectations the stock markets, corporate India and businesses have from FM Sitharaman:
'Personal tax relief is the need of the hour'
"The government may consider increasing the highest income tax slab to Rs 20 lakh from Rs 15 lakh or allow certain deductions to make the new regime more enticing. The Budget may introduce tax-free work from home allowances for salaried employees. Allowing deductions for such expenses will raise the take-home salary, ultimately creating demand for goods and services in the country. A higher deduction under Section 80C may be permitted for the Equity-Linked Savings Scheme (ELSS), or a separate limit can be defined to encourage more mutual fund investments in India. Further, a special COVID expense-related deduction may be allowed," says Archit Gupta, Founder and CEO, Clear
'SMEs need special attention from government'
"SMEs have been badly affected during the pandemic and will need special attention from the government. With the roll-back of the Farm Bill, there can be some announcement in the budget to compensate small farmers. Some relief for taxpayers is likely ahead of important state elections. Incentives to boost the economy and nudge the private sector to invest more are expected. Infrastructure will continue to be the focus area. Start-ups and renewable energies have been the focus area for the government and may continue to get benefits in this budget," said Vikas Singhania, CEO, TradeSmart.
'Need sops for startup sector, clarity on cryptocurrency regulation'
"To ease the burden on start-ups and promote this sector further, we expect the government to look into some of its pressing concerns. The most important area would be the overall ease of doing business, which includes setup and commencement of business and most importantly, the entire tax structure and rules related to GST, income tax, etc. Startup-friendly policies should be made to easily register a business and provide relaxation in taxes till it reaches a minimum revenue and allow easy access to working capital. Given that more and more start-ups are growing in the country, and ESOPs being one of the most important tools to hire and retain skilled workers, we believe that ESOPs taxation should be eased or relaxed. There needs to be more clarity on cryptocurrency regulation as it is still a grey area in India and it is in a nascent stage. Clearing the air on policies pertaining to new digital asset classes such as Crypto & NFTs will help Indian investors," says
Mohamad Faraz, Founding Partner, Upsparks, an early-stage venture capital firm.
Travel sector needs a fillip: Cleartrip
"We have clear-cut, substantial expectations from the government as one of the worst-hit sectors by COVID-19. Some relief measures like travel and tourism to be treated at par with the IT sectors would help quickly revive business and propel the industry towards growth and progress. We are particularly looking for a proposal that talks specifically about the Indian travel and tourism industry’s short-term and long-term revival," says Prahlad Krishnamurti, Chief Business Officer, Cleartrip.
Realty sector hopes for big boost in Budget
"The real estate sector witnessed a strong comeback in 2021; home sales jumped to almost 90% compared to pre-Covid times. The sector has high hopes from the government--there should be easy availability of finance and reduction in GST rates so that more consumers can buy properties. There is also a need to increase the tax rebate of Rs 2 lakh on housing loans", says Honeyy Katiyal, founder of Investors Clinic
'FM should incentivise individual, commercial electric vehicle use'
"Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman should look at boosting domestic demand by further incentivising individual and commercial consumption of electric vehicles. The global pandemic has shown that the world wants an alternative to China in the processed goods industry. India must cash in on this opportunity by creating an EV-manufacturing hub. In Budget 2022, we expect the government to boost EV financing and introduce viable options for customers to use them. Moreover, there is a need for a simpler access window for startups that can easily solve sustainability and climate change goals with government and policy-making bodies," says Sakshi Vij, Founder of Myles Cars, a car rental and subscription platform.
'Commercial real estate needs a boost'
"The commercial real estate segment has been growing continuously, contributing to the real estate sector and overall GDP of the country. While a lot of measures are being taken to boost housing real estate, similar measures need to be taken for commercial real estate. The Government should also allow an input tax credit on GST collected from customers on rentals for the properties built for leasing purposes, incentivise developers and occupiers to push for growth and encourage the sentiments of industry players. Asset classes like warehousing, co-working spaces should also be incentivised," said Shiv Parekh, founder of real estate pwneership platform hBits.
Govt must boost skill development, foster talent in hospitality industry: Renowned chef Sanjeev Kapoor
“The government should look at increasing incentives for foreigners traveling to India, such as revising the 28 percent GST on the luxury segment. The government should consider input credits to boost growth and revenue for businesses across the hospitality segment. We are hoping for further simplification of double taxation. We look forward to government initiatives supporting skill development and allowance for skill development for the talent in the hospitality industry," Sanjeev Kapoor said.
Union Budget likely to aim at boosting growth, achieving fiscal consolidation: BoB Report
In view of upcoming state elections, the Union Budget for the 2022-23 financial year will aim at boosting growth, achieving fiscal consolidation and driving consumption, Bank of Baroda (BoB) said in its latest economic research report. It also stated that there could be changes in tax concessions, while production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes may see higher allocation to push investment demand. To avoid bond market volatility, gross borrowing will likely be maintained in the range of Rs 12-13 trillion, despite higher repayment obligations.
Budget 2022: Govt may make new simplified personal income tax regime more attractive
Government is considering tweaking new tax regime to encourage taxpayer adoption. Also, it is expected to club standard deduction and interest against home loan, sources said.
Will budget 2022 provide relief to pandemic hit MSME sector? Experts discuss
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the union budget on February 1. This will be the third budget prepared amid the challenges thrown by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Budget 2022: Consumption, infra needs fillip; no big taxation changes expected, says Harsha Upadhyaya
There will be no big taxation changes in this year's union budget, said Harsha Upadhyaya, CIO – Equity, Kotak Mutual Fund in an interview with CNBC-TV18. He added consumption and infrastructure need a lot of government fillip. He has been quite cautious on the markets on the back of high valuations and how macro indicators have been turning. He expects to see further pressure on equity valuations, at least for some more time.
Budget 2022: A wish list of taxpayers
Budget 2022 expectations: The government can provide relief to taxpayers by rationalising tax provisions and improving the efficiency of tax return processing methods. Here's what measures it can take
Budget 2022: Food and beverage exporters seeks budgetary support to expand their reach
In a recent communication sent to North Block, Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI) on behalf of the Food & Beverage (F&B) industry have demanded to allocate capital for infrastructural setup for setting up CODEX standards-based R&D Labs.
Nikhil Sahni, Division President, South Asia, Mastercard:
In the upcoming Budget, we look forward to interventions to further accelerate the impact of Digital India on citizens, via promoting innovations in fintech, enabling digital infrastructure, and incentivising solutions with a focus on safety and convenience for both merchants and consumers. Investments in R&D to introduce newer products and diversify into underserved areas, especially in rural India, could be incentivised. Support towards technology skill-building initiatives in start-ups will go a long way in creating a viable fintech ecosystem.To ensure that the benefits of fintech and digital payments percolate to customers in rural India, the government could introduce initiatives to expand digital infrastructure: payment touchpoints, internet connectivity in remote areas, and make the digital ecosystem secure for individuals and businesses. This will facilitate speedy transactions and improve the overall payments ecosystem.
Personal Finance: What common man wants from Budget 2022
The current office of the Finance Ministry has quite a stellar record in keeping the common Indian’s spirit upbeat while not veering towards fiscal imprudence. This time won’t be any different.
Union Budget 2022: Here are some interesting facts that you should know
The word budget has French origins. It emerged from the old French term bougette meaning "small leather purse."
Union Budget: Here are some key economic terms you need to know
While presenting the budget, the FM is likely to talk about financial indicators like fiscal deficit, inflation, disinvestment, revenue receipts, capital expenditure, and more. Here are some key economic terms that you should be aware ahead of the budget.
Why the Union Budget is presented at 11 am on February 1 every year
Budget Session: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha to operate for 5 hours each
The timings have been revised for the first half of the budget session, but the President’s address on January 31st will take place as scheduled at 11 am. The Union Budget will also be presented as scheduled, at 11 am, in the Lok Sabha on February 1st, but thereafter, both the houses will operate for five hours each and this will happen till February 11th. Rajya Sabha will operate from 9 am to 2 pm and the Lok Sabha will be operating from 4 pm to 9 pm. This is due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country.
Budget 2022: No 'halwa ceremony' this year amid Omicron fears
Amid fears of the Omicron variant of Coronavirus, the customary pre-Budget 'halwa ceremony' was dropped for the first time this year, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday. The ministry said instead of conducting the ceremony, sweets were provided to core staff due for a 'lock-in' at their workplace.