Union Budget 2022 LIVE updates: What stock market, business and corporate India expect from FM Nirmala Sitharaman

'Need sops for startup sector, clarity on cryptocurrency regulation'

"To ease the burden on start-ups and promote this sector further, we expect the government to look into some of its pressing concerns. The most important area would be the overall ease of doing business, which includes setup and commencement of business and most importantly, the entire tax structure and rules related to GST, income tax, etc. Startup-friendly policies should be made to easily register a business and provide relaxation in taxes till it reaches a minimum revenue and allow easy access to working capital. Given that more and more start-ups are growing in the country, and ESOPs being one of the most important tools to hire and retain skilled workers, we believe that ESOPs taxation should be eased or relaxed. There needs to be more clarity on cryptocurrency regulation as it is still a grey area in India and it is in a nascent stage. Clearing the air on policies pertaining to new digital asset classes such as Crypto & NFTs will help Indian investors," says

Mohamad Faraz, Founding Partner, Upsparks, an early-stage venture capital firm.