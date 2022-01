Good Afternoon readers and welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's live coverage of the Union Budget expectations before the actual action starts on Monday. Our team of journalists will keep you posted on the latest updates and live updates related to the process and key events. For starters, this will be Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's fourth Union Budget on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 and will be coming amid persisting stock market volatility and the ongoing wave (albeit amid stable daily case counts) as well as assembly elections in the five states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur. The main budget action starts with the Budget session of Parliament on Monday, January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the both Houses of Parliament. The session will be held in two parts – the first part of the session would conclude on February 11, 2022. After a month-long recess, part two of the session would begin on March 14, 2022, and conclude on April 8, 2022.