Budget 2021 updates: PM Modi to chair all-party meeting today, to put forth govt's legislative agenda for Budget Session

Budget 2021 updates: FM gave four-five mini-budgets in 2020, upcoming budget will be seen as part of that series, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had to give four-five mini budgets in the form of packages in 2020 and expressed confidence that the upcoming budget would also be seen as part of that series. In his remarks to the media before the commencement of Parliament's Budget Session, Modi said the first session of this decade commences on Friday and emphasised that this decade is very important for the bright future of India.