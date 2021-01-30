Budget 2021 updates: PM Modi to chair all-party meeting today, to put forth govt's legislative agenda for Budget Session

Budget 2021 LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair an all-party meeting on Saturday to put forth the government’s legislative agenda for the Budget Session of Parliament. This time the customary all-party meeting is being held after the beginning of the session. The Budget Session began on Friday with President Ram Nath Kovind addressing the joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament.Usually such all-party meetings are held ahead of parliamentary sessions to ensure smooth functioning of both the Houses. During the virtual meeting, opposition parties are likely to demand a debate on the farmers’ agitation underway at various border points of Delhi.The opposition parties had raised a similar demand at an all-party meeting convened by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday, but the government suggested that the issue of farmers’ agitation can be raised during the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address for which 10 hours have been allocated in Lok Sabha on February 2,3 and 4. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha are meeting in shifts of five hours each to ensure distancing norms. While Rajya Sabha will meet in the morning, Lok Sabha will meet in the second half of the day.Catch all the latest updates and developments from the Budget Session 2021 today
Jan 30, 2021
10:00
Budget 2021 updates: Gujarat assembly budget session from March 1
A monthlong budget session of the Gujarat legislative assembly will start from March 1, it was announced on Thursday. Governor Acharya Devvrat, through a notification, has convened the assembly session for budget presentation from March 1, an official release said.
Jan 30, 2021
09:37
Budget 2021 updates: Increase funds for children, urge experts
While India has been making progress towards achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the existing inequalities among vulnerable populations -- with children being affected the most. Children, who comprise 40 percent of India's population, have been severely affected in terms of their education, health and protection. Children have been pushed further into poverty as parents have lost income sources[1], and are faced with reduced access to health, nutrition, education and protection services. Health & Nutrition: In the 2021 Budget, there is an urgent need to increase public funding on health to 2.5% GDP and invest proportionately in Public Health and Primary Health care.
Jan 30, 2021
09:11
Budget 2021 updates: FM gave four-five mini-budgets in 2020, upcoming budget will be seen as part of that series, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had to give four-five mini budgets in the form of packages in 2020 and expressed confidence that the upcoming budget would also be seen as part of that series. In his remarks to the media before the commencement of Parliament's Budget Session, Modi said the first session of this decade commences on Friday and emphasised that this decade is very important for the bright future of India.
Jan 30, 2021
08:51
Budget 2021 LIVE updates: Budget should focus more on growth recovery; fiscal deficit may fall to 6.2 pc in FY22, says report
The forthcoming Union Budget should focus more on putting the economy back on track and not too much on arresting fiscal deficit, which is seen at 6.2 percent in 202122, down from 7 percent this year, according to a report. The Union Budget 202021 had estimated fiscal deficit at Rs 7.96 lakh crore or 3.5 percent of GDP but India Ratings sees it printing in at Rs 13.44 lakh crore or 7 percent if the government cleared its payables and roll over some portion of expenditure to 202122.
Jan 30, 2021
08:38
Budget 2021 updates: Part one of Budget Session likely to conclude two days early on February 13
The first part of the Budget Session of Parliament is likely to end on February 13 instead of February 15, sources said on Friday, underling that the total number of working days would however remain the same. The matter was discussed in the Business Advisory Committee of Lok Sabha where leaders of various parties were unanimous to end part one of the session on February 13.