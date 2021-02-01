Budget 2021 Live News Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present Budget for 2021-22 today

Budget 2021 Live News Updates: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget for the financial year 2021-22 in a few hours from now. The Union Budget 2021 is dubbed as the most crucial Budget of India in recent years as it comes after a year of massive economic damage done by COVID-19. India has been among the worst-hit major economies due to the virus-induced lockdown, with the economic growth contracting by a massive 23.9 percent year-on-year (YoY) in the June 2020 quarter, the first GDP contraction in over 40 years. The Union Budget 2021 is expected to provide more cushion to the economy after a series of announcements on stimulus packages last year. The FM is likely to announce more stimulus packages to support various sectors of the economy that are still struggling. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the Union Budget 2021 should be seen as a continuation of the ‘mini budgets’ presented last year by the finance minister. The government’s focus this Budget is likely to be on healthcare, infrastructure, rural economy, agriculture, MSMEs among others even as economic growth remains among its highest priorities.

Union Budget 2021 LIVE: Here’s what the market expects CNBC-TV18 asked India’s biggest fund managers ahead of the budget 2021 about their expectations. WATCH HERE the video of Anuj Singhal to know about the responses from the people who put together manage nearly Rs 6 lakh crore of public funds. Share: Union Budget 2021 LIVE: Key facts to know about Union Budget This will be the third budget of the Modi 2.0 government. Here's a brief insight into key facts about India's union budgets: Finance minister RK Shanmukham Chetty presented the first budget of independent India, under the government of the country's first Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru. This budget was meant for the period ending March 31, 1948.

Chetty called this budget a historic one as it was the first budget of free India. The first budget of independent India reviewed the economy. No proposals were made in this budget, according to government data.

It had targeted budget revenue of Rs 171.15 crore. The fiscal deficit was estimated at Rs 26.24 crore at that time. The total expenditure for the year was estimated at Rs 197.29 crore. Out of the total expenditure, Rs 92.74 crore was kept on account of defense services.

Indira Gandhi is the first woman who presented budget in independent India in 1970. She took over the ministry of finance after Morarji Desai's resignation. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in 2019 became the second woman in the history of independent India to present the budget.

Until the year 1999, the union budget was announced at 5:00 pm on the last working day of February, a practice inherited from the British era. Former finance minister Yashwant Sinha changed the budget presentation ritual by announcing the 1999 Union Budget at 11 am.

Till 2016, the union budget was presented on the last working day of February. Finance minister Arun Jaitley changed that ritual in 2017 when the union budget was presented on February 1.

The railway budget merged with the union budget in 2017. Till 2016, the railway budget was presented a few days before the union budget. Share: Union Budget 2021 LIVE: Why Budget 2021 should increase section 80C limit Several experts have asked the government to increase the maximum limit for deduction under section 80C of the Income Tax (I-T) Act to Rs 2.5 lakh from the present Rs 1.5 lakh. Currently, as we know, section 80C allows a deduction from gross total income (before arriving at taxable income) of up to Rs 1.5 lakh per annum on eligible investments and specified expenses. This limit was last fixed in FY2014-15 and no changes have been made thereafter. READ HERE experts' take on increasing section 80C limit. Share: Union Budget 2021 LIVE: Key expectations from Budget 2021 There will be ‘winners’ and ‘losers’, as is the case with every budget, as the government prioritises its spending plans for the coming fiscal year, while also being mindful of projected revenues. CLICK HERE to read what we can expect from Budget 2021. There will be ‘winners’ and ‘losers’, as is the case with every budget, as the government prioritises its spending plans for the coming fiscal year, while also being mindful of projected revenues.to read what we can expect from Budget 2021. Share: Union Budget 2021 LIVE: The challenges before the Finance Minister The focus has to be on growth and recovery. Given the current dire situation, a fiscal boost should be provided through higher expenditure. This will mean spending to stimulate growth. The limitations of the health sector were brought out starkly during the pandemic. The MSME sector, the backbone of the economy, and so essential for the creation of jobs, will need special attention. Infrastructure would need big spending. Agriculture in the wake of the current protests would need special schemes for farmers' welfare. All of which means you need money. So, the tricky part is - how are we going to raise the money? Najib Shah, former chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs, writes on the challenges before the Finance Minister this Budget. READ HERE Share: Union Budget 2021 LIVE: Will the finance minister oblige honest taxpayers with relief on taxes after a COVID-hit year? Or will she impose an additional cess to meet the swelling healthcare expenditure? To find out what taxpayers should expect from the FM, CLICK HERE Share: Good morning folks, the big day is finally here! The much-awaited Union Budget 2021, after the devastating COVID-19 pandemic, is going to be announced in a few hours from now. The government is expected to provide more support for investment and spending, as economic growth remains among its highest priorities. With all eyes on the FM, who will start the Budget presentation at 11 am today, we bring to you all the live news updates from the Union Budget 2021. Stay tuned! Share: