Budget 2021 Live News Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present Budget for 2021-22 today

Niral Sharma | Published: February 01, 2021 04:03 AM IST

Budget 2021 Live News Updates: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget for the financial year 2021-22 in a few hours from now. The Union Budget 2021 is dubbed as the most crucial Budget of India in recent years as it comes after a year of massive economic damage done by COVID-19. India has been among the worst-hit major economies due to the virus-induced lockdown, with the economic growth contracting by a massive 23.9 percent year-on-year (YoY) in the June 2020 quarter, the first GDP contraction in over 40 years. The Union Budget 2021 is expected to provide more cushion to the economy after a series of announcements on stimulus packages last year. The FM is likely to announce more stimulus packages to support various sectors of the economy that are still struggling. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the Union Budget 2021 should be seen as a continuation of the ‘mini budgets’ presented last year by the finance minister. The government’s focus this Budget is likely to be on healthcare, infrastructure, rural economy, agriculture, MSMEs among others even as economic growth remains among its highest priorities.

