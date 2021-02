Presenting the Union Budget 2021-2022, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government has allocated Rs 93,224 crore for the education sector in the next fiscal, which is an increase of more than Rs 8,100 crore from the Rs 99,300 crore allocated in the last budget.

The mid-day meal scheme saw an increase of Rs 500 crore as the total allocation has been raised to Rs 11,500 crore from Rs 11,000 in 2020-21. However, the Department of Higher Education, which received Rs 39,466.52 crore last Budget, has been allocated Rs 38350.65 crore for 2021-22, registering a dip of Rs 1115.87 crore.

The budget for the Higher Education Financing Agency (HEFA) has been reduced from Rs 2200 crore to Rs 1 crore. The allocation for world-class institutions has been increased from Rs 500 crore to Rs 1,710 crore. Similarly, the fund for scholarships for college and university students has been increased from Rs 141 crore to Rs 207 crore.

The Economic Survey 2020-21 pointed that online schooling, which has taken off in a big way during the COVID-19 pandemic, can help reduce inequalities in educational outcomes if it is well-utilised.

Quoting the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) 2020 Wave-1 (Rural), the Survey pointed out that the percentage of enrolled children from government and private schools owning a smartphone increased from 36.5 percent in 2018 to 61.8 percent in 2020 in rural India.

The Survey noted that the government is implementing several initiatives to make education accessible to children and facilitate learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the initiatives is PM eVIDYA that aims to enable multi-mode and equitable access to education for students and teachers.

Around 92 courses have started and 1.5 crore students are enrolled under Swayam MOOCs which are online courses relating to NIOS, it added.

To mitigate the effect of COVID-19, Rs 818.17 crore is allotted to states/union territories to promote online learning through digital initiatives and Rs 267.86 crore for online teacher training under Samagra Shiksha Scheme.

The Survey also noted that vocational courses will be introduced phase-wise in schools for classes 9 to 12 to expose students to skill development avenues, as part of the Centre’s flagship skilling scheme Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 3.0.

The Survey for the financial year ending March said merely 2.4 percent of India’s workforce in the age group of 15-59 years have received formal vocational or technical training, while another 8.9 percent obtained training through informal sources.

The Economic Survey 2020-21 observed that India will have the highest population of young people in the world over the next decade and that the ability to provide high-quality educational opportunities to them will determine the future of the country.

To provide quality education in schools and institutions of the government in an affordable and competitive manner, the government had announced the new National Education Policy, 2020 replacing the 34-year old National Policy on Education, 1986.