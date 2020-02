Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is currently presenting the Union Budget 2020 in the Parliament. Among the key announcements is the government vowing to boost the income of Indians and their purchasing power, in a bid to revive domestic economic growth that has slumped. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the government is committed to doubling farmers’ income by 2022 and allocated Rs 2.83 lakh crore for agriculture and rural development.

Here are the fund allocations announced so far for FY21:

Rs 2.83 lakh crore for agri and rural development, down 10 percent vs last year

Rs 1.7 lakh crore for transportation, 8 percent increase vs last year

Rs 69,000 crore for healthcare, 7 percent increase vs last year

Rs 99,300 crore for education, 4.7 percent increase vs last year

Agri credit target at Rs 15 lakh crore, 15 percent increase vs last year

Rs 1.23 lakh crore for rural development, Panchayati Raj, down 18 percent vs last year

Rs 1,480 crore for textile mission

Rs 27,300 crore for development of Industry & Commerce

Rs 22,000 crore to Power & Renewable sector

Rs 6,000 crore for BharatNet program

Rs 8,000 crore over 5 years for National Mission on Quantum Technology

Proposed Rs 35,600 crore for nutrition-related plans

Rs 12,300 crore for Swachh Bharat Mission

Rs 3.6 lakh crore for Jal Jivan Mission

Rs 28,600 crore for women-centric programmes.

Rs 85,000 crore for Scheduled Castes and OBCs.

Rs 53,700 crore for Scheduled Tribes

Rs 9,500 crore for senior citizens and handicapped

Rs 3,100 crore for Ministry of Culture

Rs 2,500 crore for tourism promotion

Proposed Rs 4,400 crore for clean air

