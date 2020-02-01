Associate Partners
Union Budget 2020: Experts decode the key announcements made by FM Sitharaman

Updated : February 01, 2020 05:52 PM IST

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2020 in the Parliament on Saturday with the key announcements being the new tax slabs, proposal to raise banks' deposit insurance, LIC IPO launch, among others.
The government vowed to boost the income of Indians and their purchasing power, in a bid to revive domestic economic growth that has slumped.

Budget 2020: Why bond markets are going to love it

Budget 2020: Here's the list of things that will become costlier and cheaper

Charts of the day: Where India earns money from

