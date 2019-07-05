Business
Union Budget 2019: Women, unorganised sector major beneficiaries of budget, says Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Updated : July 05, 2019 06:40 PM IST
She said the Budget was a blueprint of resurgent India where "the poor are empowered, youth become job creators, the middle class gets full remuneration for work and start-ups get maximum opportunities to grow".
