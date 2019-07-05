Economy
Union Budget 2019: Will the Ganges become a key trade route?
Updated : July 05, 2019 02:24 PM IST
The first few minutes of finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s maiden Budget speech saw a clear focus on the government’s apparent intent to develop the river Ganges as a key inland waterway, for trade.
In keeping with this plan, Sitharaman announced that a multi-modal cargo terminal at Varanasi had turned fully functional in November 2018, in order to enhance the potential of cargo movement along the Ganges.
