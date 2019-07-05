Union Budget 2019: Top 7 highlights from finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's speech

Nirmala Sitharaman, country's first full-time woman finance minister, while presenting her maiden budget on Friday in the Parliament said India is aiming to become a $3 trillion economy this financial year while unveiling key proposals for this financial year.

Unlike her predecessor, Sitharaman carried a 'bahi khatta,' a traditional account ledger which contained the budget papers, instead of a budget briefcase.

Here are the 7 key highlights of her budget speech: