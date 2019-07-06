Union Budget 2019: Tax on buyback route to check dividend distribution tax evaders

Union budget 2019 was presented in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s renewed mandate for another term. The Finance (No. 2) Bill of 2019 presented in the Lok Sabha on July 5 by Nirmala Sitharaman, the new finance minister, contains measures providing impetus to infrastructure and banking sectors and may cast an indomitable effect on the country’s capability to sustain in a growth.

Major changes at the heart of PM Modi’s taxation-related measures which affect the deal market includes the extension of buy-back tax-related provision to listed entities. This provision was earlier introduced as an anti-abuse measure to check the practice by unlisted companies to distribute accumulated profits through the buyback route rather than the dividend declaration route, thereby evading dividend distribution tax (DDT).

This measure has now been proposed to extend to listed companies as well. Many listed companies have rewarded their shareholders through buyback route instead of dividend and which has helped them to distribute accumulated profits without payment of DDT. In this case, shareholders were subject to capital gain tax on the gain amount if any. With this proposed amendment, now buybacks would be on par with dividends.

Startups are given a breather in case of ongoing and future assessments under angel tax issue if they file a declaration with the relevant tax authorities. Forward boost to such startups is also imparted under this budget through the extension of capital gains exemption for the investment of sale proceeds of a residential house in startups. The benefit of exemption from taxing consideration in excess of fair market value is proposed to be extended to Category II alternative investment funds also.

Companies doing demerger of its business to the non-related party were struggling to meet the requirement of tax provisions (i.e. assets/liabilities to be transferred at book value) as well as Ind-AS (i.e. assets/liabilities to be recorded at fair value). It has now been proposed to align tax laws with Ind-AS by an amendment to the definition of the demerger. This enables the resulting companies to record fair values as per Ind-AS and not impacting the tax neutrality of demerger.

Major amendments in Section 79 are also introduced with respect to eligible startups. Earlier, carry forward and set off of losses with respect of eligible startups were allowed only if all the shareholders of such company who held shares carrying voting power on the last day of the year in which the loss was incurred continue to hold shares on the last day of the previous year in which such loss is to be carried forward. Now, even if shareholders holding not less than 51 percent of the shares in the year in which the losses are incurred continues to be a shareholder in the year of carrying forward, the eligible startups shall still be allowed to carry forward and set off of losses.

With a view to favourably align India’s position in the global investment arena, a string of amendments in FPI regulations are recommended like rationalisation of KYC norms, widening the investment limits from existing threshold to sectoral cap limits and enabling FPIs to subscribe to debt securities issued by REIT and InvIT.

In a move towards increasing investor inclusion in India Inc’s growth story, the finance minister has recommended market regulator Sebi to increase the minimum public shareholding in public companies from the existing 25 percent to 35 percent. According to initial media reports, there are more than 1,000 listed entities that will be impacted due to this recommendation.

It would be interesting to watch out how much time Sebi would give to these companies to meet this minimum public shareholder norms.

Other amendments in the direct tax law include exclusion of specified transactions in cases involving genuine hardship from the ambit of Section 50CA which relates to measurement of consideration on transfer of unquoted shares, levy of TDS at the rate of 2 percent on cash withdrawal exceeding Rs 1 crore from a bank account and applicability of reduced corporate tax rate of 25 percent for companies with turnover up to Rs 400 crore.

PM Modi’s global agenda has been thriving and linked with it is India’s ability to flourish as a preferred destination for businesses. This budget interposes an important opportunity for the stakeholders of the prospective $5-trillion Indian economy to actively engage in this government’s New India agenda.