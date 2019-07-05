Business
Union Budget 2019: Stand-Up India scheme extended till 2025
Updated : July 05, 2019 08:35 PM IST
The scheme facilitates bank loans between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 crore to at least one scheduled caste or scheduled tribe borrower per bank branch for setting up a greenfield enterprise.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more