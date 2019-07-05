Union Budget 2019: Rs 10,000 crore allocated to the FAME II scheme

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her maiden budget speech said that the government has allocated Rs 10,000 crore to the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME II) scheme on April 1, 2019 for faster adoption of electric vehicles and has announced upfront incentives for electric vehicles.

This will help attract investment for manufacture and ensure clean energy over time.

"We are launching interoperable transport card to be used for transport," she said.

Sitharaman also announced, "A national transport card for universal travel which can used on various modes of transport, including road, railways etc."