Union Budget 2019: Rs 1.19 lakh crore to Home Ministry; modest 5.17% hike in budget allocation
Updated : July 05, 2019 05:02 PM IST
The ministry, currently headed by Amit Shah, received a modest 5.17 percent hike over the revised estimate of 2018-19 amounting to Rs 1,13,167 crore.
The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been allocated Rs 23,963.66 crore for 2019-20.
