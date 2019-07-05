Union Budget 2019: Nirmala Sitharaman proposes Rs 50 lakh crore investment for railway infrastructure

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her maiden budget speech on Friday announced Rs 50 lakh crore investment for railway infrastructure between 2018 and 2030 and will be launching massive programme of railway station modernisation this year.

Also, the private sector will increasingly be encouraged to participate in the development of railway infrastructure, including the development of new rolling stock.

"Railways will be encouraged to invest more in suburban railways through SPV structures such as Rapid Regional Transport System and more PPP initiatives to be encouraged in rail sector," she said in Parliament during the budget speech.

Further, she said that the development of inland waterways will help in reducing pressure on Indian Railways that is the nerve of India’s transportation system.

The budget comes at a time when the railways is witnessing a fall of profit owing to increased pension and salary burden and calls to focus on safety to avoid train accidents and untoward incidents are on the rise.

Speaking about the sub-urban rail network the minister said that 657 kilometres of the metro rail network have become operational. With a focus on suburban network development and the Rapid Rail Transit Corridor project, the minister added that Indian Railways will be encouraged to use SPVs or Special Purpose Vehicles for suburban projects.

The Minister also announced that a massive railway station redevelopment programme will be launched by Indian Railways this year.

