Union Budget 2019: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman drops the famous 'budget briefcase,' opts for traditional 'bahikhatta'

Indian finance ministers have long carried a briefcase containing documents before they present the budget. The famous 'Budget Briefcase' is a tradition passed on by the British. On budget day, finance ministers pose with the briefcase outside the parliament.

But on Friday, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who will present her maiden budget in parliament, entered the finance ministry in South Block holding a red cover containing the Union budget papers. Surprise! She did not have the Budget Briefcase.

Sitharaman carried a traditional "bahikhatta," or ledger, in a break with budget tradition but opting for a practice rooted in Indian tradition.

Bahikhatta is a ledger account that records and retrieves the data of a company, non-profit organisation or a person's financial transaction daily.

New chief economic advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian, who presented his maiden economic survey on Thursday, had an explanation.