Union Budget 2019: Move over Make in India, here comes Study in India

In a bid to attract foreign students to Indian universities and colleges, union finance minister on Friday announced the ‘Study in India’ programme in her maiden budget speech.

According to union budget speech, top 25 percent of foreign students will get a 100 percent waiver for tution fees and Rs 150 crore has been allocated for the Study in India scheme.

This move can improve India’s image in the neighbourhood and act as a tool for diplomacy.

Catch all the live updates on the Union Budget 2019-20.

Catch all the latest and live updates here on CNBC TV18 Market Live Blog.