Economy
Union budget 2019: Marginal increase in allocation for CBI
Updated : July 05, 2019 04:10 PM IST
According to the Budget document, the CBI received an increase from Rs 778.93 crore allocated last year to Rs 781.01 crore.
The CBI was initially allocated Rs 698.38 crore in the 2018-19 budget, but it was revised to Rs 778.93 crore later.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more