Union Budget 2019: India proposes opening up insurance, aviation wider to help revive growth
Updated : July 05, 2019 01:55 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the proposals while presenting the budget for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 to parliament, the first since the government was re-elected in a vote in April and May.
Economists say scaling up Asia's third-largest economy in rapid fashion will need bold reforms including freeing up land and labour markets, which Modi shied away from in his first term for fear of political backlash.
