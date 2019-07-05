Union Budget 2019: Income tax changes middle-class wants from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Updated : July 05, 2019 08:41 AM IST
Keeping in mind that factors such as the increase in consumption, job creation and improvement in growth are some of the key agenda items for the new government, the FM may provide some relief to the middle-class taxpayers.
During the Interim Budget 2019-20, the government had increased the tax rebate to Rs 12,500 for taxpayers whose taxable income was up to Rs 5 lakh.
Government may consider increasing the deduction limit under Section 80C from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh.
