Union Budget 2019: Here are the key highlights

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her maiden budget speech announced that country is ready to become a $3 trillion economy, while unveiling key proposals for this financial year, such as increasing the minimum public shareholding from 25 percent to 35 percent, among others.

Here are the key highlights of her Budget speech:



The government has proposed to increase the minimum public shareholding to 35 percent from 25 percent.



The finance minister said central government will work with the stock exchanges to allow AA bonds to be used as collateral.



The government proposed to rationalise and streamline KYC (Know Your Customer) norms for Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs), in order to make it investor-friendly.



For seamless investment, the government proposed to merge the NRI portfolio route with FPI.



The government will set up a Credit Guarantee Enhancement Corporation this financial year to deepen markets for long-term bonds. The bonds are to focus on the infrastructure sector.



The government said it will take up measures to make RBI and Sebi depositories inter-operable.



The government will set up a social stock exchange for social enterprises.



The government will implement measures to boost International Financial Service Centres (IFSCs).



The government will initiate steps for an electronic fundraising programme for a listing of social enterprises, voluntary organisations.



The government will raise statutory limits for foreign investments in some companies.



The government will push retail investors to invest in treasury bills.



The government will allow foreign investors to buy debt of listed real estate investment trusts.





For Swachh Bharat Mission, the government will undertake solid waste management in every village.



The government said India will be open-defecation free by October 2, this year.



The government will introduce a new integrated water ministry to ensure'Har Ghar Jal' by 2024.





The government said it will allow FIIs and FPIs investment in debt securities issued by non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) in order to cater to the crisis.



A one-time six-month partial credit guarantee will buy pooled assets of sound NBFCs.



The government will look to allow NBFCs to directly participate in TReDs.



The government said the regulation of housing finance companies will be moved to the Reserve Bank of India from the NHB.



NPS Trust will be separated from Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).





Local sourcing norms will be eased for single-brand retail FDI this financial year.





India has set a target to become a $3 trillion economy this financial year and a $5 trillion one, in the near future.



The government cut the fiscal deficit for the financial year seen at 3.3 percent of GDP, 0.1 percent lower than the previous FY.



Sitharaman gave a special mention to water, gas and regional airports and said the government will create a blueprint for these issues to be addressed.



The government will liberalise FDI in aviation, media, animation and insurance intermediaries.



The government will allocate Rs 70,000 crore for PSU bank recapitalisation this financial year.



The government has set a divestment target of Rs 1.05 lakh crore for this financial year.



New Rs 1, 5, 10 and 20 coins will be made public soon.



The government will raise part of its gross borrowing in external markets in foreign currencies.



The government has proposed to make PAN and Aadhaar inter-changeable.



The government will support its space ability commercially, New Space India (NSIL) has been incorporated to tap the benefits of ISRO.



The government will issue Aadhaar cards to Non-Residents Indians (NRIs) with Indian passports after arrival in the country without waiting for 180 days.





The government increased the custom duties on auto parts, synthetic rubber, PVC, vinyl flooring and tiles.



The government imposed a five percent customs duty on imported books and exempted the duty on certain electric vehicle parts.



The government increased the import duty on gold and precious metals to 12.5 percent from the earlier 10 percent.



The government also introduced a special additional excise duty of Rs 1 per litre on petrol and diesel for road and infrastructure.





The government cut the corporate tax rate to 25 percent for nearly all companies



.The government has proposed to give relief in levy of securities transaction tax.



The government proposed to ease angel tax on startups.



The government said there will be a two percent tax-deduction at source (TDS) on cash withdrawals exceeding Rs 1 crore, in a year, if done from one bank account.



The government said taxpayers with an annual turnover of less than Rs 5 crore will file only quarterly returns.





The rail sector will be pushed to invest more in suburban rail network via special purpose vehicles (SPVs).



The sector will also be encouraged to enhance metro rail network through public-private partnerships.



The railway station modernisation programme will be launched in 2019.





The government will introduce new model rental law and circulate to states and propose steps for rental housing.



A total of 1.95 crore houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (Rural) will be set up.





The centre will set up 10,000 new farmer producer organisations.



The centre said it will widely invest in agriculture infrastructure.



The government said it will support private entrepreneurship in value addition in agriculture.





The government proposed a Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana to address the infrastructure gap in the sector.





The government will start a television programme exclusively for startups.



Funds raised by startups will not be subject to scrutiny, with respect to the valuation of securities, by the Income Tax Department, thereby proposing to ease angel tax.





The government will extend pension benefit to three crore retail traders with an annual turnover less than Rs 1.5 crore under Pradhan Mantri Karam Yogi Man Dan Scheme.



The centre will create a payment platform for MSMEs for payment of bills.



100 new clusters will be set up to push 50,000 artisans to enter the value chain.





The government will bring in new education policy to propose changes in school, higher education.



The centre proposed to set up a national research foundation.



For the youth to know about Mahatma Gandhi, the government is setting up Gandhi-pedia.



The government will initiate Study in India programme to attract foreign students



National Sports Education Board will be set up under Khelo India scheme



A total of Rs 400 crore will be allocated for the higher education institutions in FY20.





India will enter into aircraft financing and leasing activities



The government will create a congenial atmosphere for development of maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services



The government will re-initiate privatisation of Air India

