Union Budget 2019 has something for everyone and strikes a balance
Updated : July 06, 2019 02:32 PM IST
The budget proposal to relax the local sourcing conditions in single-brand retail should have a big positive impact for the existing players and for the sector owing to the new FDI money which should now enter the sector.
Catering to the needs of the farmers, the government proposes to replicate the zero budget farming model nation-wide so as to help double the farmer’s income by 2022, which would also facilitate ease of doing business for farmers.
