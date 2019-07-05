Union Budget 2019: Govt to form company to commercialise India’s space technology prowess

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed the creation of a new company named New Space India Ltd (NSIL) under the aegis of the Department of Space to tap and commercialise India’s capabilities in space technology.

With NSIL, the government aims to enter into the production of launch vehicles and market space technology, said Sitharaman who presented her maiden budget on Friday. In other words, the government will commercially exploit the state-run Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO)’s space prowess.

The state-run Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), currently preparing for its second lunar mission, has a monopoly on launching rockets in India, but a new wave of space technology Indian startups building palm-sized satellites to those aiming to propel satellites into space using cleaner fuels are mushrooming in India.

Last month, ISRO said it will launch its second lunar mission in mid-July, as it moves to consolidate its status as a leader in space technology by achieving a controlled landing on the moon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who won his second term in office in May, has been aggressive with his space policy. In March, India said it shot down one of its own satellites, making it one of only four countries in the world to possess this technology.

