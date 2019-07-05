Union Budget 2019: Govt to expand interest subvention scheme for women, says FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget speech, said the government would expand interest subvention scheme to women of all states.

Sitharaman, the second finance minister after Indira Gandhi to present the budget, said the government would expand SFG programme: Rs 1 lakh loan to be provided for women.

Talking about the Ujjwala Yojana & Sobhagya Yojana, she said, it has transformed life of rural household residents.

"By FY22, every single rural family, will have an electricity & clean cooking facility," she said while presenting the first full budget of Modi government 2.0 on Friday.

The Finance Minister on Thursday tabled in Parliament the pre-Budget Economic Survey for 2018-19, which projected the state of the economy and outlined its challenges. The survey was released by Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian.

