Union Budget 2019: Govt looking to hike FDI in aviation, media, animation & insurance sectors, says FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget speech, said the government is considering a proposal to increase foreign direct investment (FDI) limit in aviation, media, animation & insurance sectors.

"FDI will be permitted for insurance intermediaries", Sitharaman on Friday.

Currently, the FDI policy permits 26 percent foreign direct investment in the publishing of newspapers and periodicals dealing with news and current affairs through government approval route.

The Finance Minister on Thursday tabled in Parliament the pre-Budget Economic Survey for 2018-19, which projected the state of the economy and outlined its challenges. The survey was released by Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian.

