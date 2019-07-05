Union Budget 2019: Government to ensure 'Har Ghar Jal' by 2024 to tackle water crisis, says FM Sitharaman

With India dealing with an acute water crisis, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday in her maiden Budget speech, said the government will a new integrated water ministry to ensure'Har Ghar Jal' by 2024.

'Har Ghar Jal' means that every household will have potable water by 2024.

In the introduction of Sitharaman's Budget speech, she mentioned that water and pollution will be a part of the main expenditures, from the total budget, in the current financial year. Sitharaman said the government will create a blueprint to address the water issue.

According to a Niti Aayog report, 21 major cities will run out of groundwater by 2020. The think tank's report added that 2 lakh people die every year due to inadequate or unsafe water.

The government on Tuesday launched Jal Shakti Abhiyan, a water conversation campaign to tackle the crisis.

The campaign will focus on five aspects — water conservation and rainwater harvesting, renovation of traditional and other water bodies/tanks, reuse of water and recharging of structures, watershed development and intensive afforestation.

A total of 1,592 water-stressed blocks in 256 districts will be taken care of as a combined effort of state and central government ministries. These blocks, Sitharaman said, were identified by the government to be 'critical and overexploited'.

