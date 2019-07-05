Agriculture
Union Budget 2019: Government announces new scheme to boost fish processing; to allocate Rs 3,737 crore to new ministry
Updated : July 05, 2019 05:27 PM IST
The new scheme, Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), will be established under the Department of Fisheries for a robust fisheries management framework, she said.
The new ministry was formed in order to promote the allied farm sector that has huge potential to help achieve the government's target of doubling farmers' income by 2022.
