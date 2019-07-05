Business
Union Budget 2019: For every rupee in government kitty, 68 paise come from taxes
Updated : July 05, 2019 07:50 PM IST
According to the Budget 2019-20 presented in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, goods and services tax collections will contribute 19 paise in every rupee revenue.
