Union Budget 2019: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman underscores NDA government’s commitment to internet for all villages
Updated : July 05, 2019 03:50 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reiterated that vision in her maiden budget, saying the so-called BharatNet project will be expedited with the support of the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF).
With 1.28 lakh gram panchayats connected so far, it will not be easy for the government to fast track the deployment and cover 1.22 lakh gram panchayats by 2020.
