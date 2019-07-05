Business
Union Budget 2019: Finance Minister has no leeway to offer any big surprises in budget
Updated : July 05, 2019 07:25 AM IST
The room for a fiscal stimulus is "constrained" considering that achieving the interim budget's target of 3.4 percent can in itself be a "tall order."
In FY19, the government had cut expenditure by a whopping Rs 1.45 trillion, resorted to off-budget borrowings and transferred its expenditure to central enterprises to meet the fiscal deficit target.
