Union Budget 2019: Experts say budget to boost rural employment
Updated : July 05, 2019 09:03 PM IST
The programme, which aims to enhance livelihood security in rural areas, had been allocated a sum of Rs 55,000 crore for the financial year 2018-19.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more