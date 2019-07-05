Business
Union Budget 2019: Divestment target raised to Rs 1.05 lakh crore
Updated : July 05, 2019 02:37 PM IST
The hike in the sell-off target comes amid the slow growth in tax proceeds, forcing the government raise revenue from non-tax revenue sources.
The 2017-18 disinvestment proceeds were above Rs 1 lakh crore. In 2018-19, the sell-off mop up fell to Rs 85,000 crore.
