Union Budget 2019 decoded: A breakdown of how government earns

India's first full-time woman finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday presented her maiden budget in Parliament.

According to budget documents, the government gets revenue from different sources and spends that money on various schemes. The revenue is classified as tax and non tax revenue.

For every rupee in the government coffer, 68 paise will come from direct and indirect taxes, while states' share of taxes and duties is the single-largest expense head accounting for 23 percent of total spending, budget documents showed.