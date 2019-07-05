Business
Union Budget 2019: Coal Ministry sees 48% jump in budget allocation to Rs 1,160 crore for 2019-20
Updated : July 05, 2019 05:49 PM IST
While the expenditure was at Rs 770.91 crore for 2018-19, in case of 2017-18 (actual) it was Rs 722.21 crore.
The bulk of the increase in the Budget allocation for 2019-20 is towards central sector schemes.
