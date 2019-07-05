Union Budget 2019: Cash withdrawals from banks above Rs 1 crore will be taxed

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 5 announced plans to tax cash withdrawals from banks above Rs one crore a year from a single bank account.

Apart from keeping a trail on attempts to hoard cash through repeated high-value cash withdrawals, a BCTT-type of a levy will also make it less rewarding for people to transact in cash.

This will enable wider use of electronic payments, a high-priority area for the government in wake of the demonetisation exercise and clamp down on tax dodgers.

A tax on bank cash withdrawals came bundled with and incentives for credit and debit card transactions for merchants, as part of the current government’s broader strategy to move India to a “less-cash” society.

The Parthasarathi Shome-headed Tax Administrative Reform Commission (TARC) had said in its third report in November 2014 had favoured the imposition of a banking cash transaction tax (BCTT) as an administrative measure.

Sources said data from demonetisation had thrown up several tax evasion methods that the government is keen to crack down on.

In some instances, some account holders were found to be indulging in discounting of demand drafts of small amounts for a commission in collusion with bank officials. Small amounts of cash was being withdrawn by the same people using demand drafts.

Discounting is a system through which banks can offer cash withdrawal against a draft upto to a certain limit, and also make drafts by depositing cash upto a certain limit.

BCTT was introduced with effect in 2005 to track unaccounted money and trace its source and destination.

It was withdrawn with effect from April 1, 2009.

Under BCTT Act, a tax of 0.1 percent was levied on cash withdrawals by individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUF) from bank accounts of above Rs 50,000 a day. The threshold was Rs 1 lakh a day for other entities.

The availability of information that was being collected through BCTT would certainly help the I-T department widen the information base, a source said.

The BCCT has been reintroduced by revising specific rules of the Income Tax Act, making it mandatory for banks to include clients’ cash withdrawals exceeding specified amounts in their annual information reports filed with the government and the RBI.

In the previous system, withdrawn in 2009, banks were required to file monthly BCTT statements based on which the IT department carried out investigations and surveys.