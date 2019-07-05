Union Budget 2019: Cash withdrawals from banks above Rs 1 crore will be taxed
Updated : July 05, 2019 07:18 PM IST
Apart from keeping a trail on attempts to hoard cash through repeated high-value cash withdrawals, a BCTT-type of a levy will also make it less rewarding for people to transact in cash.
A tax on bank cash withdrawals came bundled with and incentives for credit and debit card transactions for merchants, as part of the current government’s broader strategy to move India to a “less-cash” society.
Sources said data from demonetisation had thrown up several tax evasion methods that the government is keen to crack down on.
