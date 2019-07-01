Economy
Union Budget 2019: Capital Expenditure and Capital Receipts, explained
Updated : July 01, 2019 12:14 PM IST
To be classified as capital expenditure, money spent by the government must meet one of two conditions — create an asset or reduce liability.
The conditions to be met for government income to be classified as capital receipts are the exact opposite — reduce an asset or increase liability.
