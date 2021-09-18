Unable to afford LPG cylinders, homes shift to kerosene, firewood in Chennai

Sixty-year-old Devagi used to enjoy cooking and was proud of her kitchen, which had an LPG connection and a stove. Today, she is dependent on firewood and manure to feed her family of three, which includes an immobile husband. Her landlord complains about the soot that now covers the kitchen walls, but Devagi would much rather clean that up than struggle to pay for cooking gas, especially since subsidies have stopped.

“I have two LPG cylinders, but have stopped buying more since I cannot afford 1,000 rupees for a cylinder,” she says, speaking to us from her humble Mogappair home in North-West Chennai. “Whenever I run out of LPG, I end up using firewood to cook, and buy kerosene whenever possible,” she explains.

The Centre’s decision to roll back LPG subsidies has hit wallets hard, especially in economically weaker homes. Some households in Chennai have made the rather difficult decision to stop buying LPG cylinders and switch to kerosene stoves and wood fires.

They say saving a few hundred rupees could be the difference between putting food on the table and going hungry. Many of these homes have also seen kerosene-based stoves return to their kitchens. What’s especially interesting is the fact that money saved by switching from LPG to Kerosene (Kerosene price: 80 rupees a litre) is negligible, the switch comes with a practical benefit.

“It helps to buy Kerosene, since I spend small amounts to buy small quantities,” says Devagi’s neighbour, S Jamuna, a homemaker, “Setting aside a lump sum to buy an LPG cylinder, without subsidies, is a difficult task.”

Even the lower-middle class has been hit by the rise in LPG prices. Thirty-five-year-old cab-driver Manikandan, for instance, says he cannot afford LPG to feed his family of four. The family has already pawned jewellery to pay school fees and medical bills. Unless subsidies return, the family stares at a bleak future.

“When an LPG cylinder was priced at 800 rupees, our subsidy itself was 150 rupees. We used to save up the refund and use it to buy another cylinder,” says Manikandan, “Today, a cylinder is 900 rupees and the subsidy is negligible — only 14 to 16 rupees.”

With the chances of a rollback in LPG prices are looking slim, most lower-income homes in Chennai are now pinning their hopes on Tamil Nadu chief minister, MK Stalin, and his election promise of providing basic monthly income of Rs 1,000 to every homemaker.

“The government has promised to give us basic income, but we’re not sure when the amount will be credited to our accounts,” says Jamuna, “If we get it, the sum will be just about enough to buy LPG cylinders.”