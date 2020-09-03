Economy UN says COVID-19 pandemic will push 47 million more women, girls into extreme poverty by 2021 Updated : September 03, 2020 10:34 AM IST The poverty rate for women was expected to decrease by 2.7 percent between 2019 and 2021, but projections now point to an increase of 9.1 percent due to the pandemic and its fallout. The pre-pandemic female poverty rate in South Asia was projected to be 10 percent in 2021 but is now expected to reach 13 percent. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply