  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

UN says COVID-19 pandemic will push 47 million more women, girls into extreme poverty by 2021

Updated : September 03, 2020 10:34 AM IST

The poverty rate for women was expected to decrease by 2.7 percent between 2019 and 2021, but projections now point to an increase of 9.1 percent due to the pandemic and its fallout.
The pre-pandemic female poverty rate in South Asia was projected to be 10 percent in 2021 but is now expected to reach 13 percent.
UN says COVID-19 pandemic will push 47 million more women, girls into extreme poverty by 2021

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Franklin Templeton MF's closed schemes receive Rs 1,498 cr in two weeks

Franklin Templeton MF's closed schemes receive Rs 1,498 cr in two weeks

Govt expects discoms' dues to decline to Rs 1.4 lakh crore post liquidity infusion plans

Govt expects discoms' dues to decline to Rs 1.4 lakh crore post liquidity infusion plans

Coal India Q1 net down 55% to Rs 2,077 crore

Coal India Q1 net down 55% to Rs 2,077 crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement