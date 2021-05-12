UN raises global economic forecast to 5.4% growth in 2021 Updated : May 12, 2021 11:31:20 IST UN responded to the rebounding Chinese and US economies by revising its global economic forecast upward to 5.4 percent growth for 2021. But it warned that surging COVID-19 cases and inadequate availability of vaccines in many countries threaten a broad-based recovery. Published : May 12, 2021 11:31 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply