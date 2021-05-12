  • SENSEX
UN raises global economic forecast to 5.4% growth in 2021

Updated : May 12, 2021 11:31:20 IST

UN responded to the rebounding Chinese and US economies by revising its global economic forecast upward to 5.4 percent growth for 2021.
But it warned that surging COVID-19 cases and inadequate availability of vaccines in many countries threaten a broad-based recovery.
