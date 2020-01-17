UN projects India's growth rate at 5.7% for 2019-20
Updated : January 17, 2020 06:55 AM IST
The projection in the UN's World Economic Situation and Prospects report released on Thursday is higher than the 5 percent made by the World Bank earlier this month.
The UN growth estimate for the current fiscal is drastically lower than the forecast of 7.6 percent made in last year's report.
