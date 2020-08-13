  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

UN chief: pandemic threatens peace and risks new conflicts

Updated : August 13, 2020 08:04 AM IST

Guterres pointed to three key dangers: erosion of public trust, destabilization of the global economic order, and weakening of “the social fabric.”
The UN chief also warned that “without concerted action, inequalities, global poverty and the potential for instability and violence could grow for years.” 
UN chief: pandemic threatens peace and risks new conflicts

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Cummins India Q1 PAT down 65% at Rs 53 cr

Cummins India Q1 PAT down 65% at Rs 53 cr

Natco Pharma s Q1 net down 14.5% at Rs 122 cr

Natco Pharma s Q1 net down 14.5% at Rs 122 cr

Trump administration relaxes H-1B visa rules, allows holders to enter US on conditions

Trump administration relaxes H-1B visa rules, allows holders to enter US on conditions

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement