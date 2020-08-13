Economy UN chief: pandemic threatens peace and risks new conflicts Updated : August 13, 2020 08:04 AM IST Guterres pointed to three key dangers: erosion of public trust, destabilization of the global economic order, and weakening of “the social fabric.” The UN chief also warned that “without concerted action, inequalities, global poverty and the potential for instability and violence could grow for years.” Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply