    UK PM to reverse some economic plans later today
    1 Min(s) Read
    By Bloomberg   IST (Published)

    Attention has focused in recent days on whether the UK PM Liz Truss will cancel plans to freeze corporation tax next year, instead of raising it as previously planned.

    Liz Truss plans to reverse parts of her economic strategy later on Friday, a person familiar with the matter said, following weeks of market pressure on the UK premier to explain how she’ll pay for her program.
    The person, who asked not to be identified discussing unannounced plans, didn’t disclose which measures Truss will roll back. Attention has focused in recent days on whether she’ll cancel plans to freeze corporation tax next year, instead of raising it as previously planned.
    The pound erased losses against the euro.
    Liz TrussUK PMUnited Kingdom

