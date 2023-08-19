UK likely to ease visa rules for Indian professionals under Free Trade Agreement: Report

The United Kingdom may ease visa rules for Indian professionals soon under the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two countries. While discussions have been going on, any such changes are likely to be limited due to the politically sensitive nature of the immigration debate within the UK, Bloomberg reported quoting British officials.

According to undisclosed sources cited by the news outlet, Indian officials have revealed that the UK government is open to considering some adjustments to visa regulations for skilled Indian workers. However, these sources emphasised the confidentiality of the discussions, requesting anonymity. The evolving dynamics of immigration and trade have culminated in negotiations between the two countries.

Brexit, the UK's decision to leave the European Union, was partly motivated by concerns over immigration. Now, as the UK and India negotiate their FTA , there’s a chance that the UK might make revisions in working visa regulations for Indian professionals, suggested a report by the Economic Times.

Meanwhile, on August 18, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal conveyed India's plans to engage in bilateral talks regarding FTAs with the UK, the European Union (EU) and Canada during the upcoming G20 Trade and Investment Ministerial Meeting (TIMM) scheduled for August 23 to 25. He added that the discussions will also encompass topics such as WTO reforms and trade logistics.

It’s important to note that so far, the UK hasn’t made any big changes to its visa and immigration rules as part of the FTA discussions with India.

Earlier this year, there was a disagreement between India and the UK about making it easier for skilled Indian workers to go to the European nation. The two countries found themselves at odds as India called for the UK to share data on Indian business visitors who have overstayed in the country. The disagreement underscored the need for both nations to uphold their commitment to mutual understanding and cooperation.

In recent times, the United Kingdom has taken steps to curtail immigration into the country, including limiting options for people who are already in the country. These developments highlight the intricate interplay between immigration, trade and political sensitivities in shaping the future of UK-India relations under the FTA.