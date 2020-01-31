Associate Partner
UK-EU divorce today; India on target list for post-Brexit UK trade campaign

Updated : January 31, 2020 09:07 AM IST

Friday marks an important moment in the history of our United Kingdom, said Johnson, in his Brexit message.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged a new and improved trading relationship as part of a truly special UK-India relationship on the election campaign trail last year.
UK-EU divorce today; India on target list for post-Brexit UK trade campaign
