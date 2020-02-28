  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

Ujjwala Yojana: LPG penetration is 100% in Karnataka, says IOC official

Updated : February 28, 2020 08:46 PM IST

In 2014, LPG penetration in the state was only 68 percent, but after the PMUY, massive number of gas connections were given in the last five years, said an IOC official.
The 100 percent LPG penetration in the state will help women in rural areas to make their kitchens smokeless.
Against the national average of 2.88 cylinders per family per PMUY annually, the figure is Karnataka 3.4 cylinders in Karnataka, he said.
Ujjwala Yojana: LPG penetration is 100% in Karnataka, says IOC official

You May Also Like

More Indians shift to digital payment systems, UPI fastest to hit 1 billion transactions a month in 2019

More Indians shift to digital payment systems, UPI fastest to hit 1 billion transactions a month in 2019

Closing bell: Sensex plunges 1,448 points as coronavirus spread sparks pandemic fears, Nifty settles at 11,202

Closing bell: Sensex plunges 1,448 points as coronavirus spread sparks pandemic fears, Nifty settles at 11,202

Coronavirus Impact: Markets decline over 1% in 4 of 5 sessions this week; Sensex plunges over 2,800 points

Coronavirus Impact: Markets decline over 1% in 4 of 5 sessions this week; Sensex plunges over 2,800 points

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement