Economy Ujjwala Yojana: LPG penetration is 100% in Karnataka, says IOC official Updated : February 28, 2020 08:46 PM IST In 2014, LPG penetration in the state was only 68 percent, but after the PMUY, massive number of gas connections were given in the last five years, said an IOC official. The 100 percent LPG penetration in the state will help women in rural areas to make their kitchens smokeless. Against the national average of 2.88 cylinders per family per PMUY annually, the figure is Karnataka 3.4 cylinders in Karnataka, he said.