Ujjwala 2.0 Scheme: Govt gets over 60 lakh applications for LPG connections in a week

The Ujjwala 2.0 Scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 10 has received an overwhelming response with over 60 lakh applications within a week, the government said on August 18.

In the 2021 Budget, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced a one crore low-income consumer addition under the LPG connection scheme Ujjwala.

"We have received over 60 lakh applications for LPG connections since the day of announcement by the prime minister. The simplification of the scheme for application has made it easy for us to achieve the target of 1 crore connections for FY22," said a government official.

PM Modi and his cabinet will be apprised of the overwhelming response received for the Ujjwala 2.0 scheme at a cabinet meeting by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry later in the day.

Under the Ujjwala 2.0 scheme, the government will provide a deposit-free LPG connection and also first refill and a hotplate for free for the first-time consumer. The scheme also aims to reach out to migrants from the low-income group so that they can avail an LPG connection without having to submit a ration card or address proof. The consumer will have to self declare proof of family and address to receive the connection under the scheme. The idea is to make the enrollment procedures simpler with minimum paperwork.

The Ujjwala scheme was first launched in 2016 with an aim to connect below poverty line families to LPG connections. A total of 8.03 crore connections have been allotted under the scheme as of August 15. India’s LPG coverage as of April 2021 is at 99.8 percent.