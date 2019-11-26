Business
UIDAI updates Aadhaar app mAadhaar: Here is everything that you need to know
Updated : November 26, 2019 04:50 PM IST
With the newly updated app, Aadhaar cardholders can easily lock or unlock their biometrics identification services at any time.
Due to any issue, if the Aadhaar OTP is not sent to the mobile number, one can use the Time-based OTP (TOTP) facility of the mAadhaar app that is valid only for 30 seconds.
Leakage of any data can be avoided by this mAadhaar as it allows users to share their details using the QR code.
