Business

UIDAI updates Aadhaar app mAadhaar: Here is everything that you need to know

Updated : November 26, 2019 04:50 PM IST

With the newly updated app, Aadhaar cardholders can easily lock or unlock their biometrics identification services at any time.

Due to any issue, if the Aadhaar OTP is not sent to the mobile number, one can use the Time-based OTP (TOTP) facility of the mAadhaar app that is valid only for 30 seconds.